61,747 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 239.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 610,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 430,668 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

