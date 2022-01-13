615 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CRH stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.