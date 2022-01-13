$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report $609.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

UCTT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 186.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

