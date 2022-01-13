$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Resonant stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 299,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth $42,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.