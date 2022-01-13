5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Lowered to C$4.25

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

5N Plus stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.27. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

