5,888 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

ILCB opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $67.03.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

