5,888 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

ILCB opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $67.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.