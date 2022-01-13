55I LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

55I LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 794.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

