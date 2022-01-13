55I LLC Sells 95 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

55I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 107.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,655,000 after acquiring an additional 86,770 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $362.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

