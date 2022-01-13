55I LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

