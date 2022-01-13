55I LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,379,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

