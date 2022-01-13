55I LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 189,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

