$530.90 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $530.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $8.98. 54,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,542. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

