50,000 Shares in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.16% of The RMR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.