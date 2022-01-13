$485.86 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post sales of $485.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Boot Barn stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

