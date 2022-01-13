4,119 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

