$35.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.79 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million.

Several research firms have commented on SUNL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 861,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

