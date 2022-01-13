$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 353,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,089. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

