$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.07 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 103.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

