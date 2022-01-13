2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

TWOU stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. 2U has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 79.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 2U by 448.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

