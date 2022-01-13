29,649 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 226,835 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

