$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.89 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

RADI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. 736,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

