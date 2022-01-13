23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.64

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.64 and last traded at 5.72, with a volume of 25107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.47 and a 200 day moving average of 8.96.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.