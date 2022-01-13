$215.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $220.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $783.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,075. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kadant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

