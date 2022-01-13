2,114 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.77 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.