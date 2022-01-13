$201.85 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post sales of $201.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $645.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $810.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exterran by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,558 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 164,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

