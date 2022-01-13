$201.40 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $201.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.80. 75,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.