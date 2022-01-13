20,000 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

