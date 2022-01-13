$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.84. 517,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,198. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.