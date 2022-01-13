$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.84. 517,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,198. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.