1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $21,464.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00102222 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars.

