19,133 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,133 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.