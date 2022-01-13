$175.79 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report $175.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.06 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $462.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.45 million to $462.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.42 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 579,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,414. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

