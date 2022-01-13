$153.01 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $153.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.02 million and the highest is $164.74 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $481.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $493.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $458.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $496.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

