1,418 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.73. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

