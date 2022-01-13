$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.70. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. 273,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $114.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

