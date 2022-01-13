$1.76 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.81 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.11 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

AGRX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 2,663,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

