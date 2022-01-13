$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

