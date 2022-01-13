$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $1.84 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTRP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

