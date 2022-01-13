$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.44. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 444,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,524. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

