$0.90 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.