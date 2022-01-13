$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

FNV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $133.45. 386,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,007. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

