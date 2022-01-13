$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.