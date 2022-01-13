-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

