$0.61 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

