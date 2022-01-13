$0.61 EPS Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.57. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

