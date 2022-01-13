$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 17.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 279,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

