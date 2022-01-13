$0.58 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $3.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,451. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

