$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.76. 1,016,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,200. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.71. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

