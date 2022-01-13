-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CELC traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 43,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,857. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

