-$0.31 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $3.14 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

