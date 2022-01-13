-$0.31 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heat Biologics.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HTBX opened at $3.14 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
