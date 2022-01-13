-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
ALDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 47,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
