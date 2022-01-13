-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

ALDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 47,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.